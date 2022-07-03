Insider Buying: Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Insider Acquires $28,800.00 in Stock

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) insider Hans Moebius purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 52,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,510.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ATHA stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.04.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 720.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATHA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Athira Pharma in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lowered Athira Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Athira Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

