Insider Buying: Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Senior Officer Purchases C$273,600.00 in Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$273,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 316,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,891,021.76.

Joel Maxwell Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Joel Maxwell Armstrong sold 35,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.41, for a total transaction of C$364,350.00.

TSE:WCP opened at C$8.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.65. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$4.69 and a twelve month high of C$12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68.

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.8700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on WCP. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.43.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

