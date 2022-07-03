Insider Selling: Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CTO Sells $11,520.00 in Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $11,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 422,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,079.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Tzat-Kin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 22nd, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $11,760.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $10,320.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $11,480.00.

On Wednesday, June 1st, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $11,480.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $11,040.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $12,080.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $8,480.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $10,920.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $11,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $12,120.00.

Crexendo stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. Crexendo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CXDO shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Crexendo from $6.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Crexendo from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crexendo by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Crexendo by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 165,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 63,860 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crexendo in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

