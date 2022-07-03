Insider Selling: Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Insider Sells $19,448.50 in Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) insider Tracy D. Daw sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $19,448.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,328.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Funko stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.92. Funko, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day moving average of $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $308.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.99 million. Funko had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Funko by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Funko by 221.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Funko by 8,667.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Funko from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

About Funko (Get Rating)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.