InsurAce (INSUR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $489,015.00

InsurAce (INSUR) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One InsurAce coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000894 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, InsurAce has traded 58.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. InsurAce has a market cap of $7.69 million and approximately $489,015.00 worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00167066 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.84 or 0.00709384 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00084175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016303 BTC.

About InsurAce

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,891,926 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

InsurAce Coin Trading

