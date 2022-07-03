Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $1,958,000. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 569.8% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 172,643 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of Intel by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 45,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.72. Intel Co. has a one year low of $35.88 and a one year high of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $148.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.72.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

