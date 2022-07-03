International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the May 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

INIS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,194. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. International Isotopes has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.13.

About International Isotopes

International Isotopes Inc manufactures and sells nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards, cobalt-60 products, and radiopharmaceutical and radiochemical contract manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Nuclear Medicine Standards, Cobalt Products, Radiochemical Products, Radiological Services, and Fluorine Products.

