Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 5,300 ($65.02) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 6,000 ($73.61).

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ITRK. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and issued a GBX 4,650 ($57.05) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Intertek Group to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 5,640 ($69.19) to GBX 3,600 ($44.17) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($67.48) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,397.38 ($66.22).

LON:ITRK opened at GBX 4,261 ($52.28) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.88 billion and a PE ratio of 2,393.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,645.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,056.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,139 ($50.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,824 ($71.45).

In related news, insider Jez K. Maiden acquired 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,226 ($51.85) per share, for a total transaction of £10,565 ($12,961.60).

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

