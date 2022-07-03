Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Elite Wealth Management Inc.

Elite Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises 0.7% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.24.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $206.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.65. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.83 and a 1 year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

