Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE INUV opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44. Inuvo has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.14. The company has a market cap of $58.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Inuvo alerts:

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.61 million for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 11.12%.

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.