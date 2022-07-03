Inverse Finance (INV) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $464,838.00

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Inverse Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $83.84 or 0.00436009 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Inverse Finance has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. Inverse Finance has a total market capitalization of $7.86 million and approximately $464,838.00 worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00221125 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000132 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000193 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00012214 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001113 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005199 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Inverse Finance Profile

Inverse Finance (INV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

Inverse Finance Coin Trading

