Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the May 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 399,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,257,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 177,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 20,144 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of NASDAQ KBWY traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.56. The company had a trading volume of 117,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,101. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average is $24.03.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

