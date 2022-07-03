Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the May 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of PSCH traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,273. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $125.73 and a 52 week high of $195.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSCH. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,025,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 14,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

