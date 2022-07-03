Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSY. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,291,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,557,000 after purchasing an additional 33,229 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,493,000 after purchasing an additional 64,295 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 882,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,412,000 after purchasing an additional 410,575 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 819,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,241,000 after purchasing an additional 48,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 740,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,241,000 after purchasing an additional 369,409 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.58. 587,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,663. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.91. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $50.50.

