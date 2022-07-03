Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) PT Lowered to $41.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on INVH. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $35.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 71.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.88. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $532.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.97 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 14.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weil Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

