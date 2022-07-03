Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ISBA traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.95. 206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.17. The firm has a market cap of $188.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of -0.08. Isabella Bank has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Isabella Bank had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $17.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Isabella Bank will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

