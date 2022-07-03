iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Stock Position Trimmed by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the period. iShares Convertible Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ICVT traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,447 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.67. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.