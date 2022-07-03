iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Holdings Raised by SJA Financial Advisory LLC

SJA Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 5.9% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $48.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.09. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $48.08 and a 1 year high of $66.68.

