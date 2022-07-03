iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) is Elm Partners Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Elm Partners Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,090,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,120 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 7.7% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $60,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

IEMG traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $48.70. 18,224,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,293,082. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $48.08 and a one year high of $66.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.09.

