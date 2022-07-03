iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427,162 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,888,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,407,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797,499 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,231,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,542,000 after purchasing an additional 216,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,678,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock opened at $102.34 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.86 and a one year high of $116.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.03.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

