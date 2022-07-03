iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Stock Position Boosted by VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up about 6.0% of VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $8,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS EFAV traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.57. The company had a trading volume of 703,249 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.76 and a 200-day moving average of $70.41.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.