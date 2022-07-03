iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decrease of 49.3% from the May 31st total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.00. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $28.17.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.