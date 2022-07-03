iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decrease of 49.3% from the May 31st total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.00. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $28.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter.

