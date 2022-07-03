iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Sold by First Quadrant LLC CA

First Quadrant LLC CA reduced its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,605 shares during the period. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of First Quadrant LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. First Quadrant LLC CA’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,341,000 after purchasing an additional 546,431 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,227,000. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 306,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,576,000 after purchasing an additional 101,927 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 845.6% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 66,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 59,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,188,000.

IGF stock opened at $47.32 on Friday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $52.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.50.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47.

