iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Shares Sold by SJA Financial Advisory LLC

SJA Financial Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGOV. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IGOV opened at $41.20 on Friday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $53.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.89.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

