iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.0% of Simmons Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthgate Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $62.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.95. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $61.12 and a one year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

