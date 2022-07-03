iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,163 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 7.5% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $28,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

IWF traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,752,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,002. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.21. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.97 and a 1 year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

