iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Purchased by SJA Financial Advisory LLC

SJA Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 517.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,453 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000.

NYSEARCA SUB opened at $104.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.14. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $103.31 and a 1 year high of $108.06.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

