Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Iteris from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Iteris to $3.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of ITI stock opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $120.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average is $3.20. Iteris has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $6.58.

Iteris ( NASDAQ:ITI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $34.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.26 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Iteris in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Iteris in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Iteris in the first quarter worth about $39,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Iteris in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Lewis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iteris in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

