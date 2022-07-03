Jacobsen Capital Management Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 133.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gpwm LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $39.48 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $55.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.42.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

