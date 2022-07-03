Jacobsen Capital Management Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Jacobsen Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 9.1% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $19,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $151.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.60 and its 200-day moving average is $169.48. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $145.54 and a 52 week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

