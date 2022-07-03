Jacobsen Capital Management Purchases 856 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Jacobsen Capital Management grew its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $3,910,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 12,838 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 56,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,415,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZBRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.50.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $299.34 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $287.93 and a 1-year high of $615.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $328.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $419.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

