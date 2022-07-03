Jarvis Network (JRT) Price Reaches $0.0139 on Top Exchanges

Jarvis Network (JRT) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jarvis Network has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. Jarvis Network has a total market capitalization of $403,692.27 and approximately $3,567.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Jarvis Network

JRT is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

