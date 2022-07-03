Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Short Interest Down 26.6% in June

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the May 31st total of 90,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 54,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

In other news, Director William Lis sold 24,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $51,465.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,486 shares in the company, valued at $84,210.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Jasper Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,712,000. Institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JSPR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,978. Jasper Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $18.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.10.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. Research analysts expect that Jasper Therapeutics will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jasper Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.