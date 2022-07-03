Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JAZZ. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $204.14.
Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $158.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.78 and a 200-day moving average of $147.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of -21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.39. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $117.64 and a 52-week high of $186.22.
In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,705,530.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,791,996.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,362 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.87, for a total transaction of $934,386.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,696,330.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,075 shares of company stock valued at $7,415,201. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
