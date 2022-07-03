Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JAZZ. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $204.14.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $158.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.78 and a 200-day moving average of $147.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of -21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.39. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $117.64 and a 52-week high of $186.22.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,705,530.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,791,996.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,362 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.87, for a total transaction of $934,386.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,696,330.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,075 shares of company stock valued at $7,415,201. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.