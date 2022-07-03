Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Northern Star Financial Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NSBK)

Northern Star Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSBK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Northern Star Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Ryan anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northern Star Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Northern Star Financial alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSBK opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. Northern Star Financial has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.10.

Northern Star Financial Inc operates as a holding company for Northern Star Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for small and medium-sized businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposits, such as checking account, savings account, money market account, certificates of deposits, and night deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.