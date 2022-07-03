Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Short Interest Up 43.4% in June

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the May 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JRONY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.00 ($19.15) to €18.10 ($19.26) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.30 ($19.47) to €19.20 ($20.43) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,656. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.09 and a 200 day moving average of $44.27. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $50.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.1838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 2.92%. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.21%.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

