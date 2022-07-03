JMP Securities Trims Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Target Price to $42.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JMP Securities from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Snap to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $26.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Snap from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Snap from $77.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.69.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $13.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. The company has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of -36.58 and a beta of 1.22. Snap has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.81.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $26,595,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 75,110,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,500,559.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $271,061.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 229,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,397,601.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,526,688 shares of company stock worth $42,888,638 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Snap by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

