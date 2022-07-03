Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Bought by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,143 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $45,490,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,308,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,151,000 after acquiring an additional 303,665 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,952,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,351,000 after acquiring an additional 115,069 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 42.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,416,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after acquiring an additional 425,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at $8,656,000. 25.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on JOBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

NYSE:JOBY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,446,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,051,643. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.38. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $14.33.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). As a group, research analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

