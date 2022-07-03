John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Short Interest Up 31.8% in June

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the May 31st total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.15. 48,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,705. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $17.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.65.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th.
About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (Get Rating)
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
