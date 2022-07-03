John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (WLYB) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 5th

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.3475 per share on Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This is an increase from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

NYSE:WLYB opened at $48.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.57. John Wiley & Sons has a one year low of $46.21 and a one year high of $64.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.74.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile (Get Rating)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

