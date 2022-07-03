JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €190.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($202.13) price target on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DB1. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €193.00 ($205.32) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($186.17) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €161.00 ($171.28) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €184.00 ($195.74) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €192.00 ($204.26) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, May 30th.

DB1 stock opened at €154.45 ($164.31) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.03, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.01. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of €135.80 ($144.47) and a 52 week high of €169.55 ($180.37). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €159.45 and its 200 day moving average is €156.53. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.63.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

