JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Price Target to €64.00

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €57.00 ($60.64) to €64.00 ($68.09) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ELMUF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Elisa Oyj from €53.00 ($56.38) to €52.00 ($55.32) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. DNB Markets downgraded Elisa Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank downgraded Elisa Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Elisa Oyj from €19.40 ($20.64) to €18.60 ($19.79) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elisa Oyj has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.87.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELMUF opened at $56.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.19. Elisa Oyj has a 52 week low of $56.45 and a 52 week high of $56.45.

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

