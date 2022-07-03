JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Price Target to $6.00

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

VCSA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Vacasa from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a mkt outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Vacasa from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Shares of VCSA stock opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.51. Vacasa has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $11.00.

In other news, Director Eric Breon sold 414,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $1,676,204.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,190,875 shares in the company, valued at $16,931,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,590,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,125.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Vacasa in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Vacasa by 22.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,499,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,207,000 after purchasing an additional 828,497 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vacasa in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Vacasa in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vacasa in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa Company Profile

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

