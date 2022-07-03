JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Target Price to CHF 3,300

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 3,950 to CHF 3,300 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale upgraded Givaudan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Givaudan from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Givaudan from CHF 3,600 to CHF 3,700 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Givaudan from CHF 4,050 to CHF 3,850 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,736.26.

Get Givaudan alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GVDNY opened at $70.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.47. Givaudan has a fifty-two week low of $61.99 and a fifty-two week high of $105.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.