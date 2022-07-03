JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Target Price to CHF 2,350

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2022

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOYGet Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 3,000 to CHF 2,350 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SGSOY has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC downgraded SGS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on SGS from CHF 2,640 to CHF 2,290 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SGS has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,320.00.

SGSOY stock opened at $22.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. SGS has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average of $27.26.

SGS Company Profile (Get Rating)

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.