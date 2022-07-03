JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Target Price to CHF 2,350

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 3,000 to CHF 2,350 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SGSOY has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC downgraded SGS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on SGS from CHF 2,640 to CHF 2,290 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SGS has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,320.00.

SGSOY stock opened at $22.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. SGS has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average of $27.26.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

