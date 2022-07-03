Jupiter Market Cap Tops $10.98 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (JUP) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $10.98 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Jupiter has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jupiter alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00165780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 41.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.70 or 0.00785104 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00085154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016323 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,174,486 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.