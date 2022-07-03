Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) PT Lowered to GBX 3,900 at Credit Suisse Group

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 5,000 ($61.34) to GBX 3,900 ($47.85) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JTKWY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday. They set a sell rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of OTC:JTKWY opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.15. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

