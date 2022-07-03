Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Short Interest Down 28.5% in June

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 559,900 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the May 31st total of 783,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,599.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KSFTF remained flat at $$3.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.73. Kingsoft has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $5.92.

Get Kingsoft alerts:

Kingsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kingsoft Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, research and development, sale, and marketing of the office software products and services of WPS Office in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Office Software and Services, and Entertainment Software and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.