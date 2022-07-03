Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Short Interest Down 28.5% in June

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 559,900 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the May 31st total of 783,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,599.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KSFTF remained flat at $$3.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.73. Kingsoft has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $5.92.
Kingsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)
