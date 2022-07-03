Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Price Target Raised to €4.40 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €3.60 ($3.83) to €4.40 ($4.68) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on Koninklijke KPN from €3.50 ($3.72) to €3.60 ($3.83) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.00.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

OTCMKTS KKPNY opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. Koninklijke KPN has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0828 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th.

About Koninklijke KPN (Get Rating)

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.