Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Price Target Lowered to €25.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €30.00 ($31.91) to €25.00 ($26.60) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PHG. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($34.57) to €31.00 ($32.98) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from €26.50 ($28.19) to €21.30 ($22.66) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.83.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.84. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $48.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

About Koninklijke Philips (Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.