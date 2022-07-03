Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Price Target Lowered to €25.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €30.00 ($31.91) to €25.00 ($26.60) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PHG. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($34.57) to €31.00 ($32.98) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from €26.50 ($28.19) to €21.30 ($22.66) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.83.
Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.84. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $48.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.
About Koninklijke Philips (Get Rating)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Koninklijke Philips (PHG)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.